Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,138,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.18% of Fortive worth $56,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $77.33 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

