Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $44.35 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.24% of Helmerich & Payne worth $44,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

