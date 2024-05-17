Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $45.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,457,947 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of Invesco worth $45,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 589,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Invesco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,984,000 after buying an additional 136,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Down 1.3 %
IVZ opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
