Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $48.78 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.33% of Black Hills worth $48,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 525.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 564.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $64.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

