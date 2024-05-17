Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $58.41 Million Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.22% of Oddity Tech worth $58,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ ODD opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
