Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $58.41 Million Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.22% of Oddity Tech worth $58,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODD opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

