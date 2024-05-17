Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $64.21 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,611,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $64,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 77.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

DOX opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

