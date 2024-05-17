Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,046 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of Cenovus Energy worth $61,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,581,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 194,151 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 70,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

