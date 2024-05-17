Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,326 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $49,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $5,753,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 237,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.