Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $50.99 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 764,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,994,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of BJ’s Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

