Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,311 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $60,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.46 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

