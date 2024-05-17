Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of PayPal worth $68,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

