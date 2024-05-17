Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 7,096 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.52% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $52,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,584.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

