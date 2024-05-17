Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,152 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $54,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after buying an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 505,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 440,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

