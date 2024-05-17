Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 317,833 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317,833 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $73,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $6,178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 478.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.7 %

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.