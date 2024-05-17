MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Shares of MTZ opened at $106.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

