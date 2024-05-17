Matthew Dean Turner Buys 500 Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Dean Turner purchased 500 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,215.00.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

GCG stock opened at C$45.00 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$39.41 and a 1-year high of C$52.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$62.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.781875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

