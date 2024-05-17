Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
