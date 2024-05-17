McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.93. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 466,811 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $534.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.48.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $3.22. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

