McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.45. 71,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,743. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

