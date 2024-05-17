McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading 0.7% Higher

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $560.86 and last traded at $559.75. Approximately 96,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 706,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

