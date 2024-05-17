MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,540,000 shares of company stock worth $202,767,500. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

