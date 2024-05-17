Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,801,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,354,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.