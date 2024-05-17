Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.27. 4,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.39 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.60.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,224 shares of company stock worth $65,030,941. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

