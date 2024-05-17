Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Down 0.8%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $386.33 and last traded at $390.09. Approximately 29,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 243,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Medpace Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.68 and its 200 day moving average is $339.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,224 shares of company stock valued at $65,030,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Medpace by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 319,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

