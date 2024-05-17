Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $21.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $183.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

