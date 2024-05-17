Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Plans Dividend Increase – $15.10 Per Share

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 15.10 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 99.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MACK opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

