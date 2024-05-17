Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 995,132 shares of company stock worth $489,800,301 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.17. 7,496,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,750,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.19 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.