Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Increased to $1,360.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,530.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,533.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,302.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,206.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $5,288,061 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

