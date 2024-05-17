Michael W. Bokan Sells 15,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559,936. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

