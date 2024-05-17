Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday.

LON:MBH traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 104 ($1.31). 333,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.20. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £97.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Robert Fenwick acquired 20,000 shares of Michelmersh Brick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,119.32). 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

