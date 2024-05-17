Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBH
Michelmersh Brick Trading Up 0.5 %
Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Michelmersh Brick
In other news, insider Robert Fenwick acquired 20,000 shares of Michelmersh Brick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,119.32). 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Michelmersh Brick
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Michelmersh Brick
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.