Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.79. 3,010,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,549,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Micron Technology by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 27,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

