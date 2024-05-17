MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MicroStrategy by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,364,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $1,439.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,436.94 and its 200-day moving average is $892.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $1,999.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,678.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,177 shares of company stock valued at $102,045,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

