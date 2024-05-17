Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 98,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,496. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

