MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.88

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 31941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 103.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 56.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

