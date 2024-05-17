MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 3.5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.77. 489,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,582,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNSO

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.