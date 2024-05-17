Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$40.29 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.