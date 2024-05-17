Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $507,036.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,918,818.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $82,496.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,767,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,282,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 273,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $911.84 million, a P/E ratio of 158.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

