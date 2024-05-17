Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 16,416 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 2,257 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $17,356.33.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE MCW traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.19. 1,458,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Mister Car Wash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.