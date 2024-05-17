Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 59,477 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $24,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 53.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Corning by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Corning by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Corning by 7.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

