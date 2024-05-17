Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,053 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,828 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.