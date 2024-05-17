Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,935,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,598,000 after purchasing an additional 892,277 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

