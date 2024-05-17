Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 19,983 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 545,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 372,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,848,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,380,000 after purchasing an additional 272,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.1 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

