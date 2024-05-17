Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,896 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of MongoDB worth $19,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $369.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.68 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

