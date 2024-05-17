Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Masco by 573.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 97,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Masco by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

