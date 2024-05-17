Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $61.46 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

