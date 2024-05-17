Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.29 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Datadog worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,939,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,396,000 after buying an additional 486,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,297 shares of company stock worth $74,007,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 1.8 %

DDOG opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.91, a P/E/G ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

