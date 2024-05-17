Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Block by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

