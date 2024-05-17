Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

NYSE:HIG opened at $102.17 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

