Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of American Water Works worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $134.22 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.