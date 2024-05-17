Mizuho Cuts Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.44. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 213.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.