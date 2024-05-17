Mizuho Cuts Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.44. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 213.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

